Juneau Afternoon – 4-5-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

Kathy Ruddy will preview the UAS Egan Library Author’s Reception – and Marnie Kaler will talk about Off to College Night;

We’ll talk about “Partners in Healing,” a film that explores healing partnerships between western and alternative medicine;

Ben Huff and Hannah Mode will preview their First Friday show highlighting the Juneau Icefield Research Project;

John DeCherney will highlight the wines of CLINK!;

And find out what else is happening this weekend in the arts with Nancy DeCherney.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

Recent headlines

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Juneau from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
