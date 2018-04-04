Juneau Afternoon – 4-5-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Kathy Ruddy will preview the UAS Egan Library Author’s Reception – and Marnie Kaler will talk about Off to College Night;
We’ll talk about “Partners in Healing,” a film that explores healing partnerships between western and alternative medicine;
Ben Huff and Hannah Mode will preview their First Friday show highlighting the Juneau Icefield Research Project;
John DeCherney will highlight the wines of CLINK!;
And find out what else is happening this weekend in the arts with Nancy DeCherney.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
Juneau, Hydro One reach settlement over AEL&PHydro One makes 39 binding commitments covering corporate independence for AEL&P and assurances over its assets and transparency on how it operates in a 22-page joint-agreement.
PFD fraud case headed to the grand jury, againRoland Maw was previously indicted on 12 felony charges of theft and unsworn falsification related to applying for and receiving dividends between 2009 and 2014. Judge Louis Menendez threw out the indictment because of insufficient evidence.
Kodiak moves toward electric heat with planned hydro expansionThe Kodiak Electric Association is expanding hydropower capacity, and offering an incentive to the borough to make the shift to electric heat.
Former Bergmann manager’s trial getting bumped, guilty pleas expected in drug caseCharles Edward Cotten, Jr., 52, was indicted on four counts of distributing methamphetamine for allegedly distributing over 20 grams in May and June of 2017.