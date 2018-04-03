Juneau Afternoon – 4-4-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
We’ll find out about the Sexual Assault Response Team;
David Ramseur will be here with a preview of his presentation about a team of Alaskans and their trip to Russia;
Bridget Lujan will be here to highlight the Juneau’s Got Talent event;
We’ll learn how you can adopt a flower downtown;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Walker asks legislature to divert funds from studying ANWR into public safetyWalker also wants to split $1.5 million between the Department of Revenue and the Department of Natural Resources to do legal and financial work on the Alaska LNG project.
Parole violations land Juneau burglary convict back in prisonJuneau Superior Court Judge Louis Menendez ordered Lester Allen Hunt III, who violated his parole, to serve the remainder of his nearly two-year sentence.
Southeast dam expansion cuts diesel use in first yearAn expanded hydro-electric dam in southern Southeast Alaska has meant more money for the agency that owns the plant and less need for costly diesel power generation.
Haines School leader opens conversation about sexual abuse allegations in school’s pastA Haines School administrator is breaking the silence on long closeted allegations of sexual abuse by a former superintendent and teacher. A new revelation from her late husband is igniting the conversation.