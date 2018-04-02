Juneau Afternoon – 4-3-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;
We’ll get an update on Library activities;
We’ll talk with Troy Quinn about this weekend’s concerts by the Juneau Symphony;
We’ll talk with luthier George Gress about his First Friday show of guitars at the Gift Shop at the Alaska State Museum;
The JDHS Art Club will be here to talk about the backdrop they created for the Alaska Folk Festival as well as their May Art Show and Artfest.
That, Bird Note, music and more – live on KTOO at 3; repeated at 4 on KRNN; and on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Alaska ghost town all that remains of historic IditarodFor 46 years, the Iditarod Sled Dog Race has traced a thousand-mile path from Anchorage or Willow up to Nome. But the original route actually started in Seward, and only existed for a few year’s time — the product of gold rushes, boom towns and a creeping interest by the federal government.
-
Police arrest suspect in downtown window smashing spreeSomeone used rocks to break windows of at least seven downtown Juneau businesses during the weekend. Juneau police received a report shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday that a number of windows along South Franklin Street and elsewhere had been vandalized.
-
Opioid use lower in states that eased marijuana lawsResearchers looked at states with medical marijuana dispensaries and those that allow home cultivation, and found lower use of opioids, when compared with states where marijuana remains illegal.
-
Alaska marijuana testing lab closes, leaving only 2 in stateOne of only three marijuana testing labs in Alaska has shut down, leaving the state's cannabis growers with only two options for state-mandated testing.