Juneau Afternoon 4-2-18

We’ll get the details about the University of Alaska Fisheries Day at Lena Point;
Mercedes Munoz, from the CANVAS, will be here to highlight First Friday;
We’ll talk with Police Chief Ed Mercer about JPD activities;
Adelyn Baxter will be here with a preview of the Monday night Forum at 360.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-line, on-demand via ktoo.org
Tune in tonight for Live Coverage of the CBJ Assembly Meeting, hosted by Martha Moore, starting at 7.
Recent headlines
Finding local seafood is getting easier at America’s top fishing portUnalaska may be the top fishing port in the country, but finding fresh, local fish is a challenge. Fishermen occasionally sell their catch from the docks and now some restaurants are making a point to serve fresh seafood whenever it's available.
Juneau man indicted for downtown knife assaultA Juneau man faces a charge that he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a knife March 20 near the Glory Hole. A grand jury has indicted the 38-year-old suspect for felony assault.
Sentencing set for June for convicted Kodzoff Acres shooterChristopher Strawn was found guilty of first degree-murder and third-degree assault in connection with the October 2015 death of Brandon Cook. A full day on June 11 has been set aside for his sentencing hearing.
Gardentalk — Where are the blooming bulbs?Some bulbs may still be buried by snow, but those that have already emerged are in danger of being hard-frosted by overnight temperatures in the 20s.