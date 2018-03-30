Juneau Afternoon 4-2-18

By March 30, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

We’ll get the details about the University of Alaska Fisheries Day at Lena Point;

Mercedes Munoz, from the CANVAS, will be here to highlight First Friday;

We’ll talk with Police Chief Ed Mercer about JPD activities;

Adelyn Baxter will be here with a preview of the Monday night Forum at 360.

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-line, on-demand via ktoo.org

 

Tune in tonight for Live Coverage of the CBJ Assembly Meeting, hosted by Martha Moore, starting at 7.

 

0

Recent headlines

X