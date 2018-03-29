Juneau Afternoon – 3-30-18

By March 29, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, with Guy Archibald talking about Transboundary Mining;

Sydney from Shoefly will be here to highlight Seaweed, earrings, and shoes during First Friday;

We’ll talk with a member of the JDHS Ignite Club and photos with the Easter Bunny.

And learn how you can adopt a plant!

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org

