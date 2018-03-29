Focus on Community – Mind Over Matter – 3-12-18

The World of Acting
Recent headlines
-
-
Alaska Senate passes Stedman’s sea otter resolutionThe Alaska Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the federal government to take steps to increase the harvest of sea otters in Southeast Alaska. Senate Joint Resolution 13 is sponsored by Sitka Republican senator Bert Stedman.
-
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management seeks input on Beaufort leasing; proposal still pendingThe Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is beginning work on a lease sale next year in Arctic waters, even though the larger plan for offshore leasing is still a draft proposal.
-
Divided House majority coalition stuck on state budgetSince the majority couldn’t agree on the dividend, it can’t agree on the overall size of the budget. The added dividend money would cost $892 million.