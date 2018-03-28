Juneau Afternoon – 3-29-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Dr. Sherry Tamone will be here to highlight UAS Natural Science programs;
Michele Elfers will be here to talk about the upcoming Becoming an Outdoors Women workshop;
We’ll learn about the Safe Bars program with guests Britta Tonnessen, Alison Holtkamp, and Andria Budbill;
And find out about what’s happening this weekend in the arts with Nancy DeCherney.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
Divided House majority coalition stuck on state budgetSince the majority couldn’t agree on the dividend, it can’t agree on the overall size of the budget. The added dividend money would cost $892 million.
The Cost of Cold: Staying warm in JuneauPhilip Richards says his electric boiler keeps costs low in his energy efficient home.
After rollercoaster season, spring ski outlook good at EaglecrestWhile the snowpack at Eaglecrest is far lower than normal, March is historically a big snow month.
Why a Papua New Guinea company is taking over one of Alaska’s biggest oil fieldsAn oil project in the Arctic may seem like an odd leap for a company from an island nation in the South Pacific. But in a recent interview, the newly-minted president of Oil Search Alaska, Keiran Wulff, said the company is serious about its new venture.