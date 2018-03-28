Juneau Afternoon – 3-29-18

By March 28, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

 

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

Dr. Sherry Tamone will be here to highlight UAS Natural Science programs;

Michele Elfers will be here to talk about the upcoming Becoming an Outdoors Women workshop;

We’ll learn about the Safe Bars program with guests Britta Tonnessen, Alison Holtkamp, and Andria Budbill;

And find out about what’s happening this weekend in the arts with Nancy DeCherney.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

0

Recent headlines

X