Cost of Cold: Staying warm in Homer

Many Alaskans heat their homes by burning wood, and a relatively new take on wood and masonry stoves aims to make wood heat more efficient. Lasse Holmes, who lives in Homer, builds what are known as Rocket Mass Heaters.
He says they’re basically a masonry stove, do-it-yourself style.
“In simple terms, it’s like a wood stove connected to a masonry bench,” Holmes said. “It has the pipes going through this bench, you have a wood fire and you just extract the heat into this dense mass and it slowly releases the heat.”
Lasse says it heats your space and you can cook on it. As part of the Cost of Cold series from Alaska’s Energy Desk, Holmes explains why he likes Rocket Mass Heaters.
The Cost of Cold is a series from Alaska’s Energy Desk about how Alaskans around the state heat their homes. Reporter Aaron Bolton produced this story in Homer.
Recent headlines
-
Haines Raptor Center plans new aviaryThe American Bald Eagle Foundation Raptor Center and Natural History Museum in Haines houses three American bald eagles: Arden, Vega and Bella. But the existing spaces where the largest birds live are less than ideal, and so the center will build a new aviary.
-
Changing the mindset of the healthcare systemUnlike traditional medical practices, where a person’s doctor may not even know if they are seeing a counselor, at Southcentral Foundation, a wellness team is sharing space and information.
-
Seattle-based medevac operator adds life-saving service for AlaskansA new, life-saving service has just been added to some medevac aircraft in Southeast Alaska. Airlift Northwest now is offering blood transfusions on two planes stationed in Juneau.
-
Hill visits: It’s all about access in Washington D.C.“March madness” usually means basketball. But a different form strikes Congress every year. This month, like every March, Alaskans were among the thousands of constituents who flood Capitol Hill, aiming to persuade their members of Congress to vote for a bill, take up a cause, or just hear them out.