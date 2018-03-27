Juneau Afternoon – 3-28-18

By March 27, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;

 

We’ll find out about REEL SPRING FEVER;

 

We’ll get a preview of this month’s Alaska Design Forum, with guest Skyler Tibits;

 

And we’ll get an update on activities at Eaglecrest.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

