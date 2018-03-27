Juneau Afternoon – 3-28-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
We’ll find out about REEL SPRING FEVER;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Alaska Design Forum, with guest Skyler Tibits;
And we’ll get an update on activities at Eaglecrest.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
Investigation stalls in Penny Cotten hotel death caseDeath certificate issued for Penny Cotten reportedly lists cause of death as suicide by gunshot, but Juneau police say they investigate all unattended deaths as a homicide until proven otherwise.
Scientists record volcanic thunder for the first timeThe recordings are just the beginning of a treasure trove of clues scientists are exploring in the wake of Bogoslof’s nine month eruption.
Alaskan Brewing Company unsure how steel, aluminum tariffs will affect manufacturingAs the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect, the Alaskan Brewing Company is unsure what effect they'll have - if any. The company employs about 100 people making beer in Juneau.
Bill would lift restrictions on Alaska’s naturopathsNaturopathic doctors argue they should be able to prescribe some medications and perform minor surgical procedures. There's been pushback from professional medical associations over the proposal.