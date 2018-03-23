Juneau Afternoon – 3-26-18

By March 23, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

We’ll learn about the Friends of Admiralty;

We’ll hear about the new theatrical production, NOBLE PEOPLE OF THE LAND;

 

We’ll hear some poets, in town for a FisherPoets gathering.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

Tune in to KTOO Monday night at 7 for Intelligence Squared. Tonight, Does Humanitarian Intervention Cause More Harm Than Good?
