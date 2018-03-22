Juneau Afternoon – 3-23-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, with Kensington General Manager Mark Kiessling;
We’ll learn about what it takes to stage a successful play at Perseverance Theatre;
And Kathy Ruddy will be here to highlight Saturday’s Coffee & Collections, this week featuring a history lesson about the Princeton Hall.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org
