Juneau Afternoon – 3-22-18

By March 21, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

Learn about a Professional Development Event at UAS;

James Hoagland will be here to highlight The SHE HAS RISEN Event;

Learn about the Safe Bar Team;

And find out about what’s happening this weekend in the arts with Nancy DeCherney.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

 

0

Recent headlines

X