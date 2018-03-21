Juneau Afternoon – 3-22-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Learn about a Professional Development Event at UAS;
James Hoagland will be here to highlight The SHE HAS RISEN Event;
Learn about the Safe Bar Team;
And find out about what’s happening this weekend in the arts with Nancy DeCherney.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
-
Hecla takes aim at critical film with copyright claimHecla Mining Co. asserted copyright on about 28 seconds of promotional footage used in a 20-minute film critical of its Greens Creek Mine. The dispute hasn't affected distribution of the documentary, which is touring across the country as part of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival.
-
University plans major, 13,000-acre timber sale in Chilkat ValleyThe University of Alaska is in negotiations for the biggest timber sale in the Haines area in recent history. The 10-year, sale is estimated to yield around 100 million board-feet of timber.
-
Two days after avalanche, road to Hatcher Pass to reopenThe team in Hatcher Pass on Tuesday used a Daisy Bell system to trigger smaller avalanches, and make the pass safer for road crews to work.
-
At confirmation hearing, Fisher says he supports diversifying state revenueSheldon Fisher didn’t champion any individual tax during his confirmatin hearing. Afterward, he said the biggest source of new revenue should be a draw on Alaska Permanent Fund earnings.