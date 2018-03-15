Juneau Afternoon – 3-16-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll hear from storyteller, Pete Griffin, the featured speaker at the Friday Fireside lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
Jorden Nigro will be here with news about activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center;
We’ll talk with Jane Lindsey about her 14-year career at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum;
Jamie Letterman and Kim Mauseth will fill us in on the Blarney Bash;
And Laura Stats will be here with details about this weekend’s Health Fair.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org
