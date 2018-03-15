Juneau Afternoon –

By March 15, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

 

We’ll talk with Kevin Maier, from the UAS Sustainability Committee, about the screening of Uprivers

 

We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Symphony Showcase, with guest Sally Schlicting;

 

We’ll meet Ted Murphy Kelly, visiting Audubon speaker from Whitehorse;

 

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

 

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

