Juneau Afternoon – 3-14-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
We’ll get details about Perseverance Theatre’s new production, Cyrano de Bergerac;
We’ll learn about the upcoming Empty Bowls event;
Gabrielle Vance will be here to highlight the Bright Girls Summer Academy;
And we’ll talk with Jeffra Clough about Eaglecrest;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Across the country, students walk out to protest gun violenceOne month after the shootings in Parkland, thousands of schools are becoming sites of protest. At 10 a.m., students walked out for 17 minutes — one minute for each Parkland victim who died.
-
A bagpipe dirge for the ferry Taku’s last day in KetchikanKetchikan bagpiper Rob Alley played a send-off for the 55-year-old ferry Taku on her last day docked at Ketchikan’s Ward Cove. Alley first arrived in Alaska aboard the Taku in 1992.
-
Mendenhall Towers climbers presumed deceased; search endsAlaska State Troopers say ropes used by Ryan Johnson and Marc-Andre Leclerc were spotted in a cravasse on the north face of the Mendenhall Towers.
-
Joar Ulsom wins the 46th IditarodJoar Ulsom, a 31-year-old musher who ran his first Iditarod only five years ago, pulled under Nome’s Burled Arch early Wednesday morning at 3:00 a.m. to claim first place in Iditarod 46.