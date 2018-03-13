Juneau Afternoon – 3-14-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
We’ll get details about Perseverance Theatre’s new production, Cyrano de Bergerac;
We’ll learn about the upcoming Empty Bowls event;
Gabrielle Vance will be here to highlight the Bright Girls Summer Academy;
And we’ll talk with Jeffra Clough about Eaglecrest;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
