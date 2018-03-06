Juneau Afternoon – 3-7-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
We’ll get a preview of the upcoming production by the Juneau-Douglas Little Theatre, with Music Director, Grace Lee;
Kayla Roys will be here to highlight Friday’s Fly Fishing Film Festival;
Link Olson will be here to talk about Alaska’s Hoary Marmots;
And we’ll talk with Jeffra Clough about Eaglecrest;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Juneau police end policy of flagging flying weedJuneau's marijuana industry says that will allow exports across Alaska. The move reverses a policy of flagging commercial marijuana that had resulted in the passenger being denied boarding.
-
State regulator pushes for stronger laws to deal with abandoned oil wellsA top state regulator is asking the legislature to make sure oil companies pay to clean up old oil wells, even after the wells are sold to a different company.
-
Scientists don’t know why ice seals are appearing in ice-free UnalaskaThere are plenty of seals in Unalaska, but ringed seals -- who make their homes on the ice -- are rare.
-
Aleutians East Borough votes to join feds in battle over King Cove roadThe Aleutians East Borough Assembly approved spending $61,875 to hire a law firm to help them join a lawsuit over the controversial road between King Cove and Cold Bay.