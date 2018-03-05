Juneau Afternoon – 3-6-18

Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

Robert Barr and Andi Kirsh will give us a library update;

We’ll get the details on this Saturday’s Discovery SE Auction and dinner with guest Allison Smith and Shawn Eisle;

Katrina Woolford will highlight the upcoming NorthWords Writers Symposium;

And we’ll get an update on science, technology engineering and math in the schools.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org

 

