Juneau Afternoon – 3-6-18

Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;
Robert Barr and Andi Kirsh will give us a library update;
We’ll get the details on this Saturday’s Discovery SE Auction and dinner with guest Allison Smith and Shawn Eisle;
Katrina Woolford will highlight the upcoming NorthWords Writers Symposium;
And we’ll get an update on science, technology engineering and math in the schools.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
Aleutians East Borough votes to join feds in battle over King Cove roadThe Aleutians East Borough Assembly approved spending $61,875 to hire a law firm to help them join a lawsuit over the controversial road between King Cove and Cold Bay.
Walker seeks to deepen trade ties with ChinaIn a press conference in Anchorage on Monday, March 5, Governor Walker detailed trade trip and other opportunities for partnership with China.
APOC: Skagway Assemblyman did not violate state law in recent complaintThe Alaska Public Offices Commission has decided Skagway Assemblyman Dan Henry did not violate state law by failing to document gifts on financial disclosure forms. APOC said hotel stays weren’t gifts to Henry, but to Skagway.
Trial scheduled for Juneau’s suit against apartment ownersA City and Borough of Juneau lawsuit filed against the owners of an apartment building that had to be demolished with city funds has been scheduled to go to trial Aug. 13.