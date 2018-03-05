Ferry LeConte down for repairs

A mechanical problem is keeping the ferry LeConte tied up through at least March 7.
Alaska Marine Highway spokeswoman Aurah Landau said it’s docked in Juneau.
“The LeConte suffered a bent push rod and it’s an internal component on a generator. So one of the generators was out and the Coast Guard can’t certify the ship to sail without that generator,” she said.
The Juneau-based ship will miss sailings to and from Gustavus, Hoonah, Haines and Skagway.
But Landau said repairs could take longer than March 7. That could cancel sailings to and from Angoon and Tenakee Springs.
The LeConte also makes port calls at Kake and Pelican, but not until later this month.
The ferry is 44 years old. It can carry 225 passengers and approximately 33 vehicles. It has no staterooms and was built to serve small communities.
Recent headlines
-
Making room at the top: Four Juneau city department heads to retire by summerThe heads of four departments: Community Development, Engineering, Parks and Recreation and the Clerk's Office are retiring this year. The city is actively recruiting for at least two of the positions.
-
House leadership unlikely to take up close votes with 2 members outRep. Ivy Spohnholz wrote on Twitter that she is home with her family recuperating from a pulmonary embolism.
-
Trying to solve a moose-sized mystery in the tundra near NomeThere's been more snowfall than what was typical a few decades ago. Moose can handle heavy snow, but their environment appears to be changing.
-
Judge plans to dismiss felony PFD fraud charges filed against former Fisheries Board nomineeRoland Maw was facing twelve felony charges of theft and unsworn falsification related to applying for and receiving permanent fund dividends between 2009 and 2014.