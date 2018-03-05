Ferry LeConte down for repairs

A mechanical problem is keeping the ferry LeConte tied up through at least March 7.

Alaska Marine Highway spokeswoman Aurah Landau said it’s docked in Juneau.

“The LeConte suffered a bent push rod and it’s an internal component on a generator. So one of the generators was out and the Coast Guard can’t certify the ship to sail without that generator,” she said.

The Juneau-based ship will miss sailings to and from Gustavus, Hoonah, Haines and Skagway.

But Landau said repairs could take longer than March 7. That could cancel sailings to and from Angoon and Tenakee Springs.

The LeConte also makes port calls at Kake and Pelican, but not until later this month.

The ferry is 44 years old. It can carry 225 passengers and approximately 33 vehicles. It has no staterooms and was built to serve small communities.