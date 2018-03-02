Juneau Afternoon – 3-5-18

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll learn more about ROCK Juneau;
Nicole Stellon O’Donnell will be here with notes on how Alaska Reads;
We’ll get an update on the JPD with Police Chief Ed Mercer;
Vivian Faith Prescott will be here to highlight Poetry;
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Monday at 7 on KTOO: A live broadcast of the Regular meeting of the CBJ Assembly, with your host. Martha Moore
Recent headlines
Marine highway reform bills introduced in state HouseJuneau Rep. Sam Kito III has introduced legislation that’s part of a larger plan to restructure ferry funding and management. One measure would move nearly $200 million from the Alaska Permanent Fund’s earnings reserve into a ferry operations account.
Bill would reject panel recommendation on lawmaker allowanceFormer state Attorney General and former Juneau Mayor Bruce Botelho said the panel's proposals seemed borne of frustration over recent legislative gridlock rather than providing for equitable rates.
Era Helicopters sells off Alaska tour operationsEra Helicopters has sold its flightseeing tour operations in Juneau and Denali National Park to NorthStar Trekking and TEMSCO, sister firms based in Ketchikan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
After fatal police shooting in Fairbanks of young Juneau man, family raises questionsThe family of an armed man shot dead by law enforcement on Christmas Eve in Fairbanks is questioning how officers handled the incident.