Juneau Afternoon – 3-2-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Mark Kelley will share some of his images from Denali, Glacier Bay and the Pribilof Islands as part of his presentation at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Friday Fireside Lecture Series;
We’ll see the work of Linda Infante Lyons in display at the Alaska State Museum;
We’ll learn about the Inian Islands Institute;
And we’ll get a preview of the gospel singing workshop at the JACC.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN
Recent headlines
Senate votes to let car insurers base renewal rates on credit historiesIn 2003, the state allowed insurers to start using these records for new applicants. But they still couldn’t use them for people who are renewing policies.
Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions at Fred Meyer storesAssault-style guns sales were ended everywhere but Alaska several years ago. Special orders for those guns are now unavailable in Alaska.
Yes, there really is a doll museum in Juneau and it’s filled with little treasuresTucked away in the second floor of the Triangle Building in downtown Juneau, there’s a museum filled with snapshots of history – but in this museum, they’re made out of wood, cloth and plastic.
Scientists confirm traditional knowledge regarding seal pup migrationScientists have confirmed what indigenous people have known for centuries -- the wind influences the travel of northern fur seal pups.