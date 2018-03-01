Juneau Afternoon – 3-2-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Mark Kelley will share some of his images from Denali, Glacier Bay and the Pribilof Islands as part of his presentation at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Friday Fireside Lecture Series;

We’ll see the work of Linda Infante Lyons in display at the Alaska State Museum;

We’ll learn about the Inian Islands Institute;

And we’ll get a preview of the gospel singing workshop at the JACC.

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org