Juneau Afternoon – 3-1-18

By February 28, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens hosts.

 

Jim Powell will be here to highlight the Arctic Winter Games;

 

Enrique Bravo, from Perseverance Theatre, will offer a preview of Spring Break Onstage;

 

We’ll learn about The Jetty, with Dana Herndon;

 

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

