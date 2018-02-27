Juneau Afternoon – 2-28-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Final Friday at Shoefly, with guest, Lynn Schell;
We’ll talk with musician, Jeffrey Steele, here in town as part of the Country Classics series;
We’ll learn about Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Read Across America celebration;
We’ll talk with Jeffra Clough about Eaglecrest;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
