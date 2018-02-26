Telling Tales – 2-26-18

Telling Tales with MsG. was lucky enough to get a chance to read stories from Building Fires in the Snow, edited by Marth Amore and Lucian Childs. A collection of Alaska LGBTQ short fiction and poetry.
“Worse Disasters” by Teresa Sundmark
–No matter how bad things are, you can always make things worse. At the same time, it is often within your power to make them better. ~ Randy Pausch
POEMS
“Roughnecks and Rakes One and All, the Poet Speaks to Her Subjects, Polar Explorers” by Elizabeth Bradfield
“Winter Country” by Jerah Chadwick
