Forest Service official says fighting Lower 48 wildfires is cutting into Alaska forest services

Wildfires in the Lower 48 are affecting what the federal government can do in the Tongass and other national forests.
U.S. Forest Service Associate Deputy Chief Chris French told Southeast Alaska leaders his agency is spending more and more money on firefighting.
“We’ve seen 8,000 positions across the agency that we have essentially shifted from either providing services, forest management (or) recreation management to fire suppression,” he said.
French said firefighting is expected use up about 60 percent of the Forest Service budget within a few years. That’s three to four times what it was 15 years ago.
He said his agency is also spending more time and money responding to floods, droughts, diseases and insect infestations. He didn’t speak about climate change, but many scientists have said that’s the reason behind such extreme events.
French addressed the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit in Juneau earlier this month.
He also said he’s looking at ways to speed up the agency’s permitting process. He said it has a backlog of more than 6,600 special use permits.
“This includes permitting outfitter guides, folks that are coming to us asking for access to mines or permitting ski areas or even range allotment permits” he said.
He said the agency is looking at excluding more types of projects from extensive environmental assessments. That will include an analysis of prior reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Recent headlines
-
After repeal and replace, bipartisan governors push Congress to keep and fix health careGov. Bill Walker said party lines shouldn’t apply to health care policy. “The pendulum swinging back and forth between the administrations on health care – that’s what’s got to stop.”
-
Rick Gates pleads guilty and begins cooperating with Mueller’s Russia investigationThe business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has reached a deal with the special counsel's office. Manafort, however, continues to maintain his innocence.
-
Archaeology in northern Alaska: a race against the clock"If you see a library burning, you should at least try and get the rare books out," said archaeologist Anne Jensen.
-
Murkowski sends letter questioning oil companies about drop in Alaska hireMurkowski cited a recently released Alaska Department of Labor report, stating the share of out-of-state workers in Alaska's oil industry rose to 37.1 percent in 2016.