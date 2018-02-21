CBJ Assembly Meeting – 1-22-18

CBJ Meeting 1-22-18
Recent headlines
Federal regulators push for more information on Alaska’s gasline projectThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given the state 20 days to respond to its information request
Hilcorp CEO steps downHildebrand is known for being among the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Unalaska revisits wind power, hoping for a renewable energy sourceResidents are eager to find out if wind will be Unalaska's ticket to a greener future.
JAHC board to discuss fallout from Wearable ArtThe Juneau Arts and Humanities Council has received more than 40 emails related to its handling of a controversial piece at this past weekend’s Wearable Art show.