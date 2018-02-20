Juneau Afternoon – 2-21-18

By February 20, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;

 

We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Con Brio concert;

 

We’ll meet, Kueni Maake and Lauree Morton, two of AWARE’s Women of Distinction;

 

We’ll talk with Jeffra Clough about Eaglecrest;

 

Alan Davis will be here to highlight recitals by Jay Query;

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

