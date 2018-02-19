Juneau Afternoon – 2-20-18

Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with Nora Laughlin about TAX-AID;
We’ll meet two of AWARE’s Women of Distinction, June Degnan and Kolene James;
Alison Gillum will be here to talk about an upcoming Snowshoe Race.
And we find out how Auke Bay Elementary will soon be transformed into a Living Wax Museum;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
More than $6 billion gap in state pension funding draws concernSome state senators are expressing concern about the projected shortfall in funding Alaska’s public employee pensions. But those who manage the pension funds say the shortfall will likely remain manageable.
Man accused of ransacking Jordan Creek businesses faces new burglary chargeShawn T. Beaird, 34, was arrested on a charge of burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. According to police, Beaird forcibly entered the school, caused about $4,500 in damages to property, and stole a small amount of cash.
Art, controversy and photos from Wearable Art 2018This year's Wearable Art show featured more than 30 entries, including a controversial one that won third place amid outcry over cultural appropriation.
Mumps disease hits Juneau for first time in 20 yearsDoctors have confirmed the presence of mumps in Juneau for the first time in more than two decades. Juneau Public Health Center nurse manager Alison Gaines says there has been one confirmed case of the disease in Juneau as of Thursday.