Juneau Afternoon – 2-19-18

Tune in today at 3 for A Juneau Afternoon for an encore broadcast of Mudrooms, from September, 2016.
Recent headlines
Mumps disease hits Juneau for first time in 20 yearsDoctors have confirmed the presence of mumps in Juneau for the first time in more than two decades. Juneau Public Health Center nurse manager Alison Gaines says there has been one confirmed case of the disease in Juneau as of Thursday.
Alaska gas line corporation opening Nikiski officeThe state-sponsored corporation working to advance a major gas line project is opening a field office in Nikiski. It will be the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.'s third satellite office.
Douglas resident, former teacher files to run for Juneau House seatDouglas resident Sara Hannan has filed a letter of intent to run for Alaska House District 33. That’s the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Sam Kito III.
Walker has early fundraising edge in Alaska governor’s raceRecords filed with the state show Walker had about $50,000 in carry-over campaign cash and raised another roughly $275,000 since last February. At the end of the reporting period, Feb. 1, he had about $280,000 on hand.