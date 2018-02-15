Juneau Afternoon – 2-16-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk with Kevin White, from Fish & Game, this week’s Friday Fireside speaker at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, who will talk about a bull moose seen by the Glacier this summer;

We’ll get the details about next weekend’s Juneau Co-Op Preschool’s Benefit Wine-Tasting.

Michela Moore, from Juneau Lyric Opera, will be here to highlight their current production, INTO THE WOODS;

And we’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about this Sunday’s Juneau Cabaret

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org