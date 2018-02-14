Telling Tales – 2-13-18

Telling Tales with MsG. is celebrating the events for the month of February: Black History Month, Elizabeth Peratrovich Day & Valentine’s Day with the Woosh Kinaadeiyi Poets.

We also want to acknowledge it is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Be safe.

POEMS

In Spirit by Audrey Kohler

Poem 124 18 by Naawéiyaa Tagaban

Untitled Love Poems by Rosemary — performed by Bill Merk

Faraway Cookies by Sandra Boynton — performed by MsG

Poem 17 18 by Naawéiyaa Tagaban

Merlot, My 2nd Glass by Audrey Kohler

Untitled or Sometimes Light Hits the Window Perfectly (working title) by Bill Merk

Praise Song for the Day by Elizabeth Alexander, 1962 — performed by MsG