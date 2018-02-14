Telling Tales – 2-13-18

Telling Tales with MsG. is celebrating the events for the month of February: Black History Month, Elizabeth Peratrovich Day & Valentine’s Day with the Woosh Kinaadeiyi Poets.
We also want to acknowledge it is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Be safe.
POEMS
In Spirit by Audrey Kohler
Poem 124 18 by Naawéiyaa Tagaban
Untitled Love Poems by Rosemary — performed by Bill Merk
Faraway Cookies by Sandra Boynton — performed by MsG
Poem 17 18 by Naawéiyaa Tagaban
Merlot, My 2nd Glass by Audrey Kohler
Untitled or Sometimes Light Hits the Window Perfectly (working title) by Bill Merk
Praise Song for the Day by Elizabeth Alexander, 1962 — performed by MsG
