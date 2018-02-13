Juneau Afternoon – 2-14-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;

We’ll talk with author Mary Henrickson about her new book, The Mystery of the Fire Trees;

Nora Laughlin will talk about Tax help for seniors;

We’ll talk about licensing your dog, with Officer Karen Wood from the JPD;

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org