Juneau Afternoon – 2-14-18

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
We’ll talk with author Mary Henrickson about her new book, The Mystery of the Fire Trees;
Nora Laughlin will talk about Tax help for seniors;
We’ll talk about licensing your dog, with Officer Karen Wood from the JPD;
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
New EPA head for Alaska talks Pebble, budget cuts and climate changeHladick said his boss -- EPA administrator Scott Pruitt -- recently called him up seeking some local knowledge, on a hot topic for many Alaskans: the proposed Pebble Mine.
Public input sought on Juneau mining code’s futureThe public can weigh in on whether Juneau should revamp its mining ordinance. The Juneau Assembly's mining subcommittee will begin deliberations March 1.
Unalaskans want to follow other Alaska communities by banning plastic bagsThis is not Unalaska’s first attempt to ban single use bags. In 2013 a petition asking the city council to “eliminate the use of plastic bags by Unalaska stores” circulated around the community, but went nowhere.
Petersburg teens charged in harassing deerCharges have been filed against two Petersburg teenagers who allegedly hit multiple deer in town with their truck last week. The teenagers both say what happened Feb. 5 was an accident.