Petersburg troopers investigate disturbing video of deer getting run over

A disturbing video has gone viral around Petersburg.
The video is of people seemingly driving into deer on purpose and laughing about it. The video is taken from inside the vehicle and shows the vehicle approaching and then hitting two deer with a third one further up the road.
It takes place in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood. The video is short, about 5 seconds long.[This video could be disturbing to some viewers because of its violent nature.]
A male voice says, “We got two of the [explicative].”
Alaska State Wildlife Troopers in Petersburg are investigating but have released no other information at this time.
Petersburg has a population of deer that are habituated to town.
They raise their young around houses and yards. They are regularly seen walking on the roads.
Some people feed them although it’s illegal.
