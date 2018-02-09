Juneau Afternoon – 2-12-18

Monday at 3, Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon;

We’ll get an update on the upcoming Wearable Art Extravaganza;

Anne Fuller, from the ANS, will be here to highlight Elizabeth Preratrovich Day;

We’ll get a preview of this month’s Mudroom event with Alida Bus;

We’ll talk with Dr. Rick Steiner about the Permanent Fund and Fossil Fund Divestment.

That, Bird Note, music, and much more, Monday on A Juneau Afternoon;

Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4, and available on demand, on-line via ktoo.org

Tune in at 7 for a live broadcast of the regular meeting of the CBJ Assembly.