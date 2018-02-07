Telling Tales – 2-6-18

 

“The Wrong Man” by Nella Larsen

–“Discovering THE COMPLETE FICTION OF NELLA LARSEN is like finding lost money with no name on it. One can enjoy it with delight and share it without guilt.”

~Maya Angelou

 

 

POEMS

The Maenads by Ursula Le Guin

Iodine Rain by Bill Merk

Don’t Want This Kind of Love to Disappear by Ray Friedlander

 

