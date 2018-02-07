Telling Tales – 2-6-18

“The Wrong Man” by Nella Larsen
–“Discovering THE COMPLETE FICTION OF NELLA LARSEN is like finding lost money with no name on it. One can enjoy it with delight and share it without guilt.”
~Maya Angelou
POEMS
The Maenads by Ursula Le Guin
Iodine Rain by Bill Merk
Don’t Want This Kind of Love to Disappear by Ray Friedlander
