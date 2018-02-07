Juneau Afternoon – 2-8-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll highlight the UAS Native & Urban Center, with guest Brandon Young;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Juneau Audubon Society meeting;
We’ll find out about Valentine’s Day Singing Telegrams by the Juneau Pride Chorus;
We’ll find out about the Governor’s Awards for the Arts & Humanities;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
Tune in at 7 for a broadcast of Philip Yun’s presentation this month at UAS.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau high school students choose Thunder Bears as new football mascotStudents from Thunder Mountain, Yaakoosge Daakahidi and Juneau-Douglas high schools voted on the new mascot for their combined football teams on Tuesday. Thunder Bears won out over the Capital City Senators and the Orcas.
-
Chief Justice Stowers says courts will examine sex harassment policiesStowers quoted the Star Wars character Yoda in encouraging the Legislature to address the state’s ongoing budget crisis.
-
Ferry Malaspina out of service for an extra monthNine Southeast Alaska communities will see reduced ferry service in April. That's because the Malaspina's overhaul will start about a month late.
-
Juneau Assembly majority explains annexation bidThe City and Borough of Juneau's controversial petition to annex four tracts -- three on Admiralty Island -- is headed to the Local Boundary Commission for consideration. The Assembly majority spoke to KTOO to explain its reasoning.