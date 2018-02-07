Juneau Afternoon – 2-8-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll highlight the UAS Native & Urban Center, with guest Brandon Young;

We’ll get a preview of this month’s Juneau Audubon Society meeting;

We’ll find out about Valentine’s Day Singing Telegrams by the Juneau Pride Chorus;

We’ll find out about the Governor’s Awards for the Arts & Humanities;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

Tune in at 7 for a broadcast of Philip Yun’s presentation this month at UAS.