Juneau Afternoon – 2-5-18

Monday at 3, Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon;
Peter Metcalfe will be here to highlight the new publication, 150 Reasons Why We Love Alaska;
We’ll talk with Jim Powell about an upcoming forum on Sexual Harassment in Alaska;
We’ll get an update on police activities with guest, Chief Ed Mercer;
And Master Gardner Ed Buyarsky will be here to highlight gardnening in Juneau.
That, Bird Note, music, and much more, Monday on A Juneau Afternoon;
Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4, and available on demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Tune in to Mind Over Matter on KTOO this coming Monday evening at 7pm to hear local advocates discuss the pros and cons of restorative justice and how it can repair the harm caused by crime. When victims, offenders and community members meet, the results can be transformational. So join Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guests this Monday evening on KTOO at 7pm for this month’s edition of Mind Over Matter learn more about this innovative and humane approach to justice.
Recent headlines
-
Pence’s approach to troubles in White House: He wasn’t thereWith Congress barreling into another budget battle this week, Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Asia. During the government shutdown last month, he was in the Middle East.
-
As staffers break silence, a #MeToo moment for Alaska’s CapitolIn the weeks since the state legislature convened, there’s been a workplace training, proposed changes to the legislature’s sexual harassment policy and allegations made against one lawmaker — Bethel Democrat Rep. Zach Fansler — who has now resigned.
-
Alaska officials report oil spill at Valdez Marine TerminalThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has reported a spill at the Valdez Marine Terminal.
-
Distillery cocktail debate continues after weekend hearing on House Bill 269The House Community and Regional Affairs Committee met Saturday in the state Capitol to hear public testimony on House Bill 269. The bill would settle a debate over whether distilleries can serve mixed cocktails in their tasting rooms.