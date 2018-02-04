Former employee accused of embezzling more than $105,000 from AIDS assistance group

A former employee of an Alaska nonprofit organization that helps people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS has been charged with embezzling more than $105,000 from the group over several years.
In a copy of a complaint posted online by Anchorage TV station KTVA, Anchorage police say 37-year-old Paige Genise Langit Bohall embezzled the money from 2013 until October 2017 from the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association, also known as Four A’s. Bohall, the former office and finance manager there, used a credit card to do so, police say.
“Bohall would duplicate charges, hide charges under other charges, and use false bills to hide thefts,” according to the Jan. 10 complaint posted by KTVA. Four A’s receives state and federal money.
That complaint says Bohall faces three charges: scheme to defraud, theft in the first degree, and falsifying business records.
“Bohall would do things like pull money from clients’ accounts to pay her cell phone bill,” the complaint says. It also says the “victims believe Bohall may flee to the Philippines.”
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bohall, an office assistant at the Anchorage district attorney’s office said in an email Friday.
In October, Four A’s implemented new controls over the use of its credit cards, the group said in a written statement Friday. As a result, the group “discovered a significant amount of unauthorized purchases by a former employee.” The organization started an internal investigation in December. Also that month, Four A’s notified the police.
“Four A’s staff and board were heartbroken to find they have been victimized by a former employee in whom they had placed a great amount of trust,” said the statement, signed by executive director Heather Davis and board president Kyle Griffiths. The group intends to cooperate fully with police, the statement said.
Four A’s has locations in Anchorage and Juneau, according to its website.
Recent headlines
-
Two lawsuits challenge NPR-A lease saleTwo coalitions of environmental groups filed separate lawsuits Friday challenging the federal government’s December lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. It was the largest lease sale ever offered in the Indiana-sized reserve west of Prudhoe Bay.
-
Man in custody after attempt to serve $100 arrest warrant turns into standoffPolice contacted James Urbanec, 24, outside his residence on Feb. 1 to tell him that he had an outstanding warrant, according to a news release. Police said he unzipped his jacket, drew a handgun and fled into his house.
-
Juneau woman arrested after stabbing incident on Gastineau AvenueMelanie Whalen was arrested for felony first-degree assault in the alleged stabbing of a 28-year-old male victim in the 300 block of Gastineau Avenue.
-
Budget cuts at fishing agency lead to staffing reductionsOfficials say budget cuts at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game have reduced staffing in the commercial fishing division and caused slashes to smaller fishery programs.