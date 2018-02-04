Former employee accused of embezzling more than $105,000 from AIDS assistance group

A former employee of an Alaska nonprofit organization that helps people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS has been charged with embezzling more than $105,000 from the group over several years.

In a copy of a complaint posted online by Anchorage TV station KTVA, Anchorage police say 37-year-old Paige Genise Langit Bohall embezzled the money from 2013 until October 2017 from the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association, also known as Four A’s. Bohall, the former office and finance manager there, used a credit card to do so, police say.

“Bohall would duplicate charges, hide charges under other charges, and use false bills to hide thefts,” according to the Jan. 10 complaint posted by KTVA. Four A’s receives state and federal money.

That complaint says Bohall faces three charges: scheme to defraud, theft in the first degree, and falsifying business records.

“Bohall would do things like pull money from clients’ accounts to pay her cell phone bill,” the complaint says. It also says the “victims believe Bohall may flee to the Philippines.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bohall, an office assistant at the Anchorage district attorney’s office said in an email Friday.

In October, Four A’s implemented new controls over the use of its credit cards, the group said in a written statement Friday. As a result, the group “discovered a significant amount of unauthorized purchases by a former employee.” The organization started an internal investigation in December. Also that month, Four A’s notified the police.

“Four A’s staff and board were heartbroken to find they have been victimized by a former employee in whom they had placed a great amount of trust,” said the statement, signed by executive director Heather Davis and board president Kyle Griffiths. The group intends to cooperate fully with police, the statement said.

Four A’s has locations in Anchorage and Juneau, according to its website.