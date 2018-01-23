Juneau Afternoon – 1-24-18

By January 23, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon,

 

We’ll get a preview of next season’s play from Perseverance Theatre, William Inc.;

 

We’ll discuss the upcoming screenings in the Buddhist film series, One Mind;

 

We’ll talk with Wolfgang Buttress, the Wednesday night guest speaker for the Alaska Design Forum;

 

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities from Jeffra Clough.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

