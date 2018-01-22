Photos: Anti-abortion rally at Capitol draws about 150

Recent headlines
Ferry Taku officially sold after signing ceremonyThe company buying it acquires ships for resale or scrap. “We’ll swing down towards Honolulu, past the Philippines,” a company representative said. “If we have buyers there, we’ll call in, top up fuel there, then Singapore, then India.”
Zinke signs land trade to allow road for King CoveIt’s a major turning point in the dispute over a roughly 12-mile road that would be mostly, or entirely, built on what’s now a federally protected wilderness in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Supreme Court says bearded seal still threatened, despite legal battleThe Alaska Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute challenged the Endangered Species Act listing decision.
Governor asks Trump administration for more public meetings on offshore drilling proposalThe Department of Interior is aiming to reverse Obama-era offshore drilling policy, which largely blocked oil development in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas.