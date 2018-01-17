Telling Tales – January 16, 2018

Telling Tales with MsG. brought you a good & long story.
“Home Sweet Home” by Hannah Tinti
–A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams.
unknown
Recent headlines
-
Poetry Omnibus solicits submissions, offers workshopsThe deadline to submit entries to Poetry Omnibus, the contest that puts locally written work in our Capital Transit buses, is Jan. 31.
-
Haines keeps title of oldest borough in AlaskaIf the old adage with “age comes wisdom” is true, then on average, Haines is the wisest of Alaska’s boroughs. The state released 2017 data on population this week. Haines retained its superlative status as the oldest borough.
-
British Columbia has a flourishing grizzly bear tourism industryUntil recently, the grizzlies here had good reason to be afraid of people — this vast tract of pristine rainforest encompassing most of the western coast of Canada and the islands just off it was prime grizzly hunting territory. But as of the end of November 2017, the British Columbia provincial government has banned grizzly hunting in the area. Now, shooting bears with cameras is the only kind of grizzly “hunting” allowed.
-
House leaders aim for compromise, early school budget this year"We’re willing to sit down and negotiate and to talk about what it takes to not only get a budget done for the upcoming year, but to put a package together that keeps essential services in plan and allows for our economy to once again stabilize,” said House Speaker Bryce Edgmon.