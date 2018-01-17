Telling Tales – January 16, 2018

By January 17, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Telling Tales with MsG. brought you a good & long story.

 

“Home Sweet Home” by Hannah Tinti

–A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams.

unknown

0

Recent headlines

  • Poetry Omnibus solicits submissions, offers workshops

    The deadline to submit entries to Poetry Omnibus, the contest that puts locally written work in our Capital Transit buses, is Jan. 31.
  • Haines Chamber of Commerce members will vote this week on amended bylaws that would clarify the role of nonprofits. (Bruce Barrett/Flickr Creative Commons)

    Haines keeps title of oldest borough in Alaska

    If the old adage with “age comes wisdom” is true, then on average, Haines is the wisest of Alaska’s boroughs. The state released 2017 data on population this week. Haines retained its superlative status as the oldest borough.
  • A grizzly feeds on dead salmon in a river in British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest. Hunting grizzlies was banned throughout the vast region late last year. (Photo by Irina Zhorov/PRI)

    British Columbia has a flourishing grizzly bear tourism industry

    Until recently, the grizzlies here had good reason to be afraid of people — this vast tract of pristine rainforest encompassing most of the western coast of Canada and the islands just off it was prime grizzly hunting territory. But as of the end of November 2017, the British Columbia provincial government has banned grizzly hunting in the area. Now, shooting bears with cameras is the only kind of grizzly “hunting” allowed.
  • Juneau-Douglas High School Choir and Alaska Youth Choir sing "Alaska's Flag" at the opening of second session of the 30th Alaska Legislature on Jan. 16, 2018.

    House leaders aim for compromise, early school budget this year

    "We’re willing to sit down and negotiate and to talk about what it takes to not only get a budget done for the upcoming year, but to put a package together that keeps essential services in plan and allows for our economy to once again stabilize,” said House Speaker Bryce Edgmon.
X