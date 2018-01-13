Juneau Afternoon – 1-14-18

Today at 3, during A Juneau Afternoon, a special program for Black History Month, THE INVENTION OF RACE.
At 7, tune in to Humankind.
Recent headlines
The painted rocks of JuneauIf you go hiking in the Juneau area, you might find some rocks that look a little different. A national hobby of painting designs on small rocks and hiding them for others to find has made its way to Alaska.
Petitions submitted to bar payments to lawmakers if they miss budget deadlineThe group Alaskans for Integrity said it likely has more than enough signed petitions to put an initiative on the fall ballot.
Alaska’s leaders got more than they bargained for from Interior’s offshore drilling proposalAlaska's leaders got what they wanted in the Trump administration's offshore leasing draft plan -- and then some. Now the question is: will Alaska ask the Trump administration to cut back?
Wilson calls on LeDoux to resignNorth Pole Rep. Tammie Wilson says fellow lawmaker Gabrielle LeDoux should resign because she failed to promptly respond to a legislative staffer’s complaint that she was sexually harassed by a lawmaker who was later forced to resign over those and other allegations.