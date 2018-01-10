Telling Tales with Ms G – 1-9-18

Telling Tales with MsG. ringing in the New Year with you!
“England Under the White Witch” by Theodora Goss
–“What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or in the holy name of liberty or democracy?”
― Mahatma Gandhi
Recent headlines
Unfixed frisky felines overwhelm Juneau resident who surrenders 25-plus cats to humane societyGastineau Humane Society estimates that taking in the animals alone will cost the organization an estimated $10,000. That will include vaccinations, microchipping them and spaying or neutering the 25-plus animals.
New pretrial system scales back cash bail, increases monitoringThe state has created an entirely new Pretrial Enforcement Division. Its 60 officers are responsible for monitoring defendants' compliance with their conditions of release.
State agencies provide stopgap timber for Southeast industryThe state just sold timber from its Southeast Alaska forest to the region’s largest mill. It’s part of a multi-agency effort to keep the area’s logging industry alive. But some say it’s time to let it go.
Ask a Climatologist: What is polar amplification?As snow and sea ice melt in the Arctic it creates a feedback loop that enhances global warming called polar amplification.