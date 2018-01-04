Focus on Community – Mind Over Matter – Guns

Tonight’s guest is Gun Safety Advocate Louanne Christian.
Recent headlines
Alaska state regulators urge caution to investors eyeing cryptocurrenciesCryptocurrency prices have been swinging wildly. The price of one bitcoin rose from $1,000 a year ago to roughly $14,000 today.
Ask a Climatologist: 2017 was hot around the globe, warm in Alaska2017 was the 13th warmest year on record in Alaska.
Ferry service in Kodiak will temporarily shut down in MarchThe city of Kodiak, Ouzinkie and Port Lions won’t have ferry service from March to early April this year, because the Tustumena needs to complete its state overhaul -- an annual process to make needed repairs and conduct mandatory inspections.
Petersburg police collect over 11,000 pills in less than a yearPetersburg Police Department has gathered over 11,000 unused prescription medication and other pills since it opened up a collection box in the new police station lobby in late February.