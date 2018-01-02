Less than an hour into 2018, Anchorage records first homicide

Anchorage recorded its first homicide of the new year less than an hour into 2018.

At about 12:16 a.m. New Year’s Day, Anchorage police responded to shots fired in downtown Anchorage.

They arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as Timothy Smith, 39.

As of Monday afternoon, Anchorage Police Department is looking for witnesses and information on the occupants of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

The shooting followed a year where Anchorage set a record for the most homicides in one year.