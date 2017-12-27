DeSimone stands trial next week for alleged Excursion Inlet homicide

A Southeast homicide case is headed to trial in Juneau next week.

Mark Anthony DeSimone is accused of shooting Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales, 34, near an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016.

DeSimone is a former Arizona lawmaker who faces two counts of second-degree murder, and one count each of first-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, DeSimone’s defense attorney said they planned to call an expert witness that will testify about “involuntary muscle contractions relating to the discharge of a firearm.”

But the judge specified that the witness will not be allowed to testify about any particular facts in DeSimone’s case.

DeSimone will be 55 years old on the day after his trial starts Jan. 2.