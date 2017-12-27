DeSimone stands trial next week for alleged Excursion Inlet homicide

A Southeast homicide case is headed to trial in Juneau next week.
Mark Anthony DeSimone is accused of shooting Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales, 34, near an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016.
DeSimone is a former Arizona lawmaker who faces two counts of second-degree murder, and one count each of first-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, DeSimone’s defense attorney said they planned to call an expert witness that will testify about “involuntary muscle contractions relating to the discharge of a firearm.”
But the judge specified that the witness will not be allowed to testify about any particular facts in DeSimone’s case.
DeSimone will be 55 years old on the day after his trial starts Jan. 2.
Recent headlines
-
Port Heiden loses road access to safe harbor, old villagePort Heiden is losing shoreline, and they are losing it quickly. Wind and waves have pushed the coast inland by an average of about 30 feet his year.
-
Work starts on oil exploration project in Arctic federal watersIt’s the first oil exploration project to take place in Arctic federal waters since Shell discontinued their efforts in 2015.
-
Disaster declared for North Slope Borough damage from fall stormIt's the second time in three years that the North Slope Borough has received a disaster declaration for a winter storm.
-
Jury could hear Juneau transit center homicide case in FebruaryDavid Evenson, 51, is accused of punching and kicking Aaron Monette, 56, in the head June 30 at the downtown Juneau transit center. Monette died five days later in Seattle.