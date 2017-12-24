Holiday Programs on KRNN

Recent headlines
Alaska man again to appeal hovercraft ban to Supreme CourtJohn Sturgeon plans to file a petition pushing the Supreme Court to review his case for a second time. He's been fighting the federal government since 2007.
Anchorage police identify officer who fatally shot suspectOfficer Daniel Otte, a three-year veteran of the department, remains on administrative leave.
Randy Quinto named head high school football coach for merged Juneau teamQuinto has coached the Falcons the past three years, leading them to the playoffs the last two seasons. He teaches weight training and conditioning and work readiness at Thunder Mountain.
Elderly couple stopped in Nebraska with 60 pounds of weed ‘for Christmas presents’During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a strong smell of raw marijuana. The York County Sheriff's Department estimated the street value of the pot at more than $300,000.