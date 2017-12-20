Telling Tales – 12-19-17

Telling Tales with MsG. celebrates the Christmas season with you!
“Exclusive Interview with Santa Claus” by Roy Thomsitt
–Santa is smart and knows stuff, beware.
“How Christmas came to the Santa Maria Flats” by Elia W. Peattie
–There’s always a way when it comes to Santa.
