Pebble names First Quantum Minerals as new partner

Pebble announced a new partner early Monday morning to help carry its mining project through at least the permitting phase.
Canadian-based company First Quantum Minerals currently operates seven mines and one copper smelter across six countries, including a large copper project in Panama.
“They just finished a project that is very similar to the Pebble project in Panama,” said Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier, pointing to welcomed experience First Quantum brings to PLP. “(Cobre Panama has) gotten very positive reviews from the industry in terms of the design of the project, its efficiency, the financial economics of it, and also the way in which they have related to the community that they have built the project in.”
First Quantum has agreed to buy in at $150 million, paid in four installments over the next four years, which will fund Pebble through the permitting phase.
“That’s the most important step for us,” he said. “Then at the end of that option period, they can exercise the option for an additional $1.35 billion, and if they pay that money, they will be a 50 percent owner of Pebble Partnership along with Northern Dynasty.”
In 2013, Pebble’s original partner Anglo American walked away from a similar arrangement, after having invested more than $500 million towards the controversial copper and gold prospect northwest of Iliamna.
Collier said Pebble still intends to file its permit application before the year is out.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly urges feds to tackle transboundary miningThe Juneau Assembly will ask the State Department to raise transboundary mining concerns with Canada. An earlier resolution was rejected by some Assembly members as anti-mining.
-
Downtown Douglas convenience store to reopen as liquor storePete Thibodeau said he plans to reopen the Douglas Depot location as a liquor and grocery store in the spring.
-
Tongass in Transition: Wolves and logging both cut into Prince of Wales deerThis deer season has been the worst in recent memory for a lot of hunters on Prince of Wales Island. Large-scale industrial logging has damaged important winter habitat, and some locals believe a rapidly growing wolf population is also devouring the deer.
-
Early morning landslide causes five-hour Seward Highway closureAn area better known for rock falls and avalanches was shut down for over five hours Monday morning due to a large landslide. The rock, soil and vegetation closed lanes in both directions of the Seward Highway at Milepost 105, just west of Indian.