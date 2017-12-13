Telling Tales with Ms G

Telling Tales with MsG enjoyed an evening of poetry with Erika Bergren from Woosh Kinaadeiyi.
POEMS
Astronomically High by Mike Christenson ~ performed by MsG
For NaMee by Erika Bergren
For My Future Wife by W.S. Merk ~ performed by MsG
Humane by Erika Bergren
Tree Song by Ziggy ~ performed by MsG
